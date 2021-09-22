STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘AP has leadership with long-term vision’

Further, he emphasised on institutional mechanisms for integrating result-oriented research and development. 

Stalls arranged as a part of ‘Vanijya Utsavam-2021’ at SS Convention in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrial and export potential of Andhra Pradesh was highlighted by speakers and delegates who attended the inaugural and afternoon session of Vanijya Utsav (AP Trade and Exports Carnival) here on Tuesday.Arvind Goenka, chairman, Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (PLEXCONCIL), said the objectives of the event are to hold industry-related brainstorming sessions over the two days, and lay special impetus in showcasing focused export products from Andhra Pradesh to the world. 

According to him, in 2020-21 Andhra Pradesh reported plastics (and human hair) exports worth USD 181 million. Andhra Pradesh is among the top five exporters of plastic raw materials in India. In value-added plastic, major items being exported by the State include sheets and films, medical disposables, optical frames and lenses, and pipes and tubes of plastic. 

BVR Mohan Reddy, executive chairman of Cyient Limited, recalled how the transformation happened in the industry and society, and the role played by the political leadership to make it happen. He said a leadership should have a vision, executive the same and at the same time ensure economic upliftment of the downtrodden through a policy framework.  

He described Jagan Mohan Reddy as a dynamic chief minister, who has a vision for the State’s long-term development.“Under his leadership, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as progressive State in terms of reforms. Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and Skill University are noteworthy. Normally, political leadership does not look at education as seriously as Jagan Mohan Reddy as it does not give immediate benefits,” he said and advised the CM to speed up the skill upgradation of students as the industry has a shortage of experts in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. 

He wanted the government to create an ecosystem for entrepreneurs in the State so that the demographic dividend can be utilised far more effectively. Further, he emphasised on institutional mechanisms for integrating result-oriented research and development. 

In the afternoon session, Suresh Kumar, joint secretary, Ministry of Commerce elaborated on the Government of India’s role in export promotion after Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy explained about Vision 2030 for exports from the State.Varun Mali, acting deputy high commissioner of the UK in Hyderabad, spoke on UK-India trade and investment opportunities. Industries commissioner JVN Subramanyam gave a presentation of global market opportunities.

TAGS
Vanijya Utsav AP Trade and Exports Carnival PLEXCONCIL
