Justice PK Mishra to be Chief Justice of AP HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been recommended as the new Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami of AP High Court has been recommended to become the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh HC.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had recommended elevation of judges and transfer of CJs to other High Courts. The same was uploaded to the Supreme Court website on Tuesday. The Collegium had recommended Justice Mishra for elevation as the CJ of Andhra Pradesh HC. Justice Mishra is the acting CJ of Chhattisgarh HC now. Born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh, he studied BSc and LLB at Guru Ghasidas University, Bilaspur.

He got himself enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1987 and practised law in the District Court at Raigarh, HC of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur and HC of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur. He was designated as a senior advocate by the HC of Chhattisgarh in January, 2005. He served as the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Bar Council.

Mishra was appointed/co-opted Member of the Rule Making Committee of Chhattisgarh HC. He served as Additional Advocate General for Chhattisgarh from June 26, 2004 to August 31, 2007 and thereafter as Advocate General. Elevated as a Judge of the HC of Chhattisgarh on December 10, 2009, he has now been recommended as the CJ of AP HC.