State received Covid aid worth Rs 57 crore 

ACT foundation was providing 500 LPM Oxygen Plant, which are being established in six District Area hospitals, while Master Card, Modulus Housing was providing mobile hospital units. 

VIJAYAWADA: The State has received Rs 57 crore worth Covid aid in the past few months and more than Rs 25.2 crore aid is in the pipeline, AP State Covid nodal officer Dr Arja Srikanth said.According to Srikanth, almost Rs 1.6 crore worth medicines were received from Biophore, Lupin, India Bulls, Natco Trust, etc, while 10bedICU.org in association with Nirmaan Organisation was providing 34x10 bed ICUs in every district Area Hospital.

ACT foundation was providing 500 LPM Oxygen Plant, which are being established in six District Area hospitals, while Master Card, Modulus Housing was providing mobile hospital units. Srikanth said the government received several representations from citizens for extending their help during the pandemic and two senior nodal officers were nominated by the government to coordinate all the COVID relief activities.

Other contributions

  • Assist International is providing paediatric ventilators with a fund of $1 million  
  • US Indian Business Council is providing 50 lakh N95 Masks & 1 lakh PPE kits 
  • Mahindra & Mahindra is providing PSA plants, oxygen concentrators, ambulances
  • Modulus Housing is providing 100-bed hospitals at East Godavari and Prakasam districts
