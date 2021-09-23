STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ACB arrests four for swindling Rs 62 lakh from CMRF

Finance Department, lodged a complaint with Thullur police and the APCID has been investigating the case. 

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons, including two Secretariat employees, were arrested for using fake documents to siphon off funds meant for the poor from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday.

Identifying the accused as CMRF office subordinate Ch Subramanyam, revenue section office subordinate Soka Ramesh, Subramanyam’s associate Ch Murali Krishna, and Kondepudi Jagadish Dhanaraj, ACB said its preliminary investigation found irregularities since 2014 in the CMRF wing. 

The accused allegedly withdrew money by submitting false documents using fictitious names. The ACB had reportedly detected 88 illegal documents and 35 claims worth Rs 61,68,000 fraudulent. The total transactions of 88 claims are worth around Rs 1.81 crore. “The CMRF officials, suspecting foul play, stopped issuing cheques to 53 claims,” the ACB said.

An ACB press release said the CMRF officials lodged a complaint on September 21 citing the irregularities. Jagadish allegedly introduced himself as a private PA to MLAs hailing from East Godavari, which the probe found to be false. 

The issue came to light in 2016 when the CMRF officials found that one Lakshmaiah Yadav of Proddatur had swindled CMRF funds by submitting fake medical bills and fabricated documents in the name of non-existent beneficiaries. A case was registered at Simhadripuram police station in Kadapa in 2017.

The CMRF officials averted a major scam last year by alerting the government when some unidentified people tried to withdraw around Rs 117.15 crore using three forged cheques from as many banks. P Murali Krishna Rao, the assistant secretary, Finance Department, lodged a complaint with Thullur police and the APCID has been investigating the case. 

With the unearthing of scams, the special officer to the CM had directed the CMRF officials to verify the details of processed files available with the CMRF wing from 2014 to end corruption. “During verification, the CMRF team found discrepancies such as sanctioning of excess amount to claims, similar contact number and same diagnosis mentioned in several applications and fabricated hospital summaries.

In some applications, it was mentioned that treatment was received in Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities. It was also found ENT hospitals admitting road accident cases and fraudulently accessing the CMRF website using fake credentials,’’ sources said. 

“The investigation so far has revealed that corruption and malpractices to the tune of around Rs 62 lakh occurred since 2014. The exact amount of swindled funds will be ascertained soon. The involvement of other accused in the case needs to be established during further investigation,” ACB said. 

Corruption and malpractices to the tune of Rs 62 lakh
The ACB investigation so far has revealed that corruption and malpractices to the tune of around Rs 62 lakh occurred since 2014. The exact amount of swindled funds will be ascertained soon. The involvement of other accused in the case needs to be established.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Relief Fund Anti-Corruption Bureau
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp