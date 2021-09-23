AP sports authority felicitates two athletes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) vice chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy felicitated National Open Athletic Champions K Naresh Kumar and N Shanmukha Srinivas at SAAP Head Office Conference Hall on Wednesday.

Naresh Kumar won a gold medal in the 100 metre running race (10:30 seconds), while Shanmukha Srinivas bagged the silver medal in the 200 metres running race (21:13 seconds) at the 60th National Athletic Championship that concluded at Hanamkonda, Telangana recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the two athletics for winning the medals at the championship and bringing laurels to the State at the national level. Naresh Kumar thanked SAAP for maintaining the Centre of excellence which helped them to train and win the medals. Later, Prabhakar Reddy felicitated the two athletes and sought them to continue their spirit in future sporting events.