STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ayesha Meera murder case: CBI special court dismisses petition for narco-analysis test of 7 suspects

The CBI took over the investigation following the directions of the AP High Court in December 2018.

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the B.Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera murder case, the special CBI court in Vijayawada on Wednesday dismissed a CBI petition to conduct narco-analysis test on the seven suspects. The investigating agency, with no material evidence available to take the probe further, had filed the plea with the CBI court two weeks ago. 

While hearing the petition, the magistrate sought the reasons for narco-analysis of the suspects. It dismissed the plea stating that the same would violate the rights provided by the Constitution to them, and the Code of Criminal Procedure as the suspects had said undergoing the tests might have adverse effect on their health. 

The advocate representing the agency, maintained that narco-analysis of the suspects—warden Padma and her husband Inampudi Siva Ramakrishna, victim’s roommates Sowmya and Preethi, prime suspect Koneru Satish Babu, grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao Abburi Ganesh, and Chintha Pawan Kumar—is crucial to bring out the true facts as to what happened on the day of the incident.

The CBI took over the investigation following the directions of the AP High Court in December 2018. It questioned all the suspects during their course of the investigation, and exhumed Ayesha’s remains for re-postmortem on December 13, 2019.Ayesha was found brutally murdered in the intervening night of December 26 and 27 in her hostel room in 2007.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayesha Meera murder case
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp