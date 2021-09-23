Ayesha Meera murder case: CBI special court dismisses petition for narco-analysis test of 7 suspects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the B.Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera murder case, the special CBI court in Vijayawada on Wednesday dismissed a CBI petition to conduct narco-analysis test on the seven suspects. The investigating agency, with no material evidence available to take the probe further, had filed the plea with the CBI court two weeks ago.

While hearing the petition, the magistrate sought the reasons for narco-analysis of the suspects. It dismissed the plea stating that the same would violate the rights provided by the Constitution to them, and the Code of Criminal Procedure as the suspects had said undergoing the tests might have adverse effect on their health.

The advocate representing the agency, maintained that narco-analysis of the suspects—warden Padma and her husband Inampudi Siva Ramakrishna, victim’s roommates Sowmya and Preethi, prime suspect Koneru Satish Babu, grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao Abburi Ganesh, and Chintha Pawan Kumar—is crucial to bring out the true facts as to what happened on the day of the incident.

The CBI took over the investigation following the directions of the AP High Court in December 2018. It questioned all the suspects during their course of the investigation, and exhumed Ayesha’s remains for re-postmortem on December 13, 2019.Ayesha was found brutally murdered in the intervening night of December 26 and 27 in her hostel room in 2007.

