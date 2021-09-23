Dad scolds girls, police find them hiding in school at 2 am

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The urban police rescued two missing children within three hours after receiving a complaint here on Tuesday midnight.On Tuesday evening, the two girls, residents of Lalapet went out to play with other children and didn’t return home. Their parents searched for the girls and filed a complaint around 11:30 pm.

On the direction of SP Arif Hafeez, the technical team, the control room and patrolling officers were alerted. The police traced the girls through CCTV footage and found them at the premises of a school at 2:30 am. On enquiring them, the girls informed that their father had scolded them for not studying, due to which they ran away from home. The SP lauded Lalapet police and advised the parents to take proper care of their children.