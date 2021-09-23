Jagan to tour all districts from December

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will start his inspection of village secretariats in December. He warned of action if there was any laxity in the inspection of the village/ward secretariats by officials. During the Spandana video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police on Wednesday, the CM said collectors should visit two secretariats, and joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA project officers and sub collectors four secretariats every week. “MLAs will also be asked to visit four secretariats every week from next month.”

“If we do not visit and see how the secretariats are functioning, then there will be no scope for improvement in the administration. The more you visit the secretariats, the better the administration will perform.” He said citizen outreach programme should be conducted last Friday and Saturday of every month from September 24, and added pamphlets with details of welfare schemes, services and important phone numbers should be distributed among the people to spread awareness on government activities.

On other issues, the CM directed the officials to focus on pending cases in the courts related to house site distribution and said the cases reduced from 834 to 758 since the last Spandana conference; 76 cases were solved benefitting over 8,000 people. The officials were told to focus more on 395 of the 758 pending cases as they were granted a temporary stay.Stating that mapping is being done layout and plot-wise, the CM directed the collectors to complete the pending 12.6 per cent mapping works.

Verification of pending applications for house sites should be completed immediately and the sites should be allotted to 45,600 beneficiaries in existing layouts and 10,851 in government layouts in December, he observed and added more land needs to be acquired to issue house sites to 1,48,398 people.Jagan said the State government has named the one-time settlement scheme Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku, and distribution of registered pattas should start in December. He stated that 10.31 lakh houses were grounded under the housing for poor scheme, and directed the officials to bring below basement level houses to above basement level by October 25.

The Chief Minister instructed the collectors to take measures to start the construction of houses opted under ‘option 3’ on October 25 and create groups with beneficiaries by the end of this month. “The construction of houses opted under ‘option 3’ can be completed within Rs 1.75 lakh and the eligible beneficiaries can avail a loan of Rs 35,000,” he said. He asked the district collectors to review construction of houses once a week, told the officials to spread awareness among the people on Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku, which stands to benefit 67 lakh people.

He said the amount fixed for a one-time settlement is Rs 10,000 in rural areas, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in corporations.“If anyone who took a loan from AP Housing Corporation and constructed the house and sold it due to any personal emergencies, the buyer can get the land registered, provided that he is poor and doesn’t own a house.” The amount for OTS in such cases is Rs 20,000 in rural areas, Rs 30, 000 in urban spaces and Rs 40,000 in corporations. The point of implementation for Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku is village/ward secretariats and instructed the officials to complete all related works within 90 days as the scheme will be launched on December 21.

4,000 villages to get internet access soon

The officials were asked to complete works related to secretariats, RBKs, village clinics, BMCUs and digital libraries at a brisk pace

The CM said internet access will be available in 4,530 villages with unlimited broadband width by December 31, and work-from-home facility will be available in rural areas soon

He noted that the Covid positivity rate has decreased to 2.5 % and the recovery rate improved to 98.63 per cent; asked teaching and regular hospitals to be prepared for third wave

Jagan said the State government will be able to give at least one dose of vaccine to 3.5 crore people by November 30 and two doses by February 2022

He thanked collectors, secretariat staff and volunteers for carrying out welfare activities in their true letter and spirit which reflected in the landslide victory of the YSRC in local body elections