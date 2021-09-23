STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishnapatnam City: Bids invited for phase-1

In the first phase, development works would be taken up in 2,500 acres at Muthukur, Chillakur and Kota mandals. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The State government has invited tenders to get work started on the first phase of the proposed Krishnapatnam Industrial City. Green cover, drinking water facility, drainage and other amenities would be provided in 11,095 acres of the Industrial City. The proposed city will cover the villages of Thamminapatnam, Ballavolu, Momidi, Vellapalem, Thurpu Kanupuru, Kothapatnam, and Siddavaram in Kota and Chillakur mandals of the district. Around 11 villages under Gudur division in Chillakur, Kota mandals will be ramped up as part of the development activities. 

APIIC (Nellore) Zonal Manager Chandrasekhar said, “Government has invited tenders for the development works in Krishnapatnam Industrial city. Works have to be completed within 36 months after the tenders have been finalised.”In the first phase, development works would be taken up in 2,500 acres at Muthukur, Chillakur and Kota mandals. 

Officials have estimated that the lands in the proposed Industrial City would be viable for food processing, automobile, textile, chemical, electrical, and computer electronic manufacturing units. The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has acquired land for the first phase of works.  The proposed city has a benefit of port and road connectivity which would be useful to industries as imports and exports can be facilitated in a seamless manner.

Andhra Pradesh Krishnapatnam Industrial City
