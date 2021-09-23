Nellore man records wife’s suicide, arrested

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A man reportedly recorded his wife’s suicide and sent the video to her relatives. The deceased was identified as Kondamma, 29. The incident took place at JR Peta in Atmakur on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Penchalaiah and Kondamma got married 12 years ago and have two children. While Kondamma worked as a resource person for MEPMA, Penchalaiah was employed as a security guard in Atmakur.

Suspecting her fidelity, Penchalaiah had been allegedly harassing her for the last few days. The couple exchanged heated arguments on Tuesday night after which Kondamma was said to have taken the extreme step. Penchalaiah did not try to stop her and instead recorded the incident. Later, he sent the video to Kondamma’s relatives and asked them to get the body. The police have taken Penchalaiah into custody and registered a case.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930;

Roshni: 040-66202000