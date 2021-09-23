STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore man records wife’s suicide, arrested

According to reports, Penchalaiah and Kondamma got married 12 years ago and have two children.

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A man reportedly recorded his wife’s suicide and sent the video to her relatives. The deceased was identified as Kondamma, 29. The incident took place at JR Peta in Atmakur on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Penchalaiah and Kondamma got married 12 years ago and have two children. While Kondamma worked as a resource person for MEPMA, Penchalaiah was employed as a security guard in Atmakur. 

Suspecting her fidelity, Penchalaiah had been allegedly harassing her for the last few days. The couple exchanged heated arguments on Tuesday night after which Kondamma was said to have taken the extreme step.  Penchalaiah did not try to stop her and instead recorded the incident. Later, he sent the video to Kondamma’s relatives and asked them to get the body. The police have taken Penchalaiah into custody and registered a case.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930; 
Roshni: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore suicide case
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp