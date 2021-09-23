STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam police crack lorry theft case in 48 hours, arrest two

Prakasam Police bust a lorry theft case within 48 hours since the case was registered.

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:26 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam Police bust a lorry theft case within 48 hours since the case was registered. They also recovered another vehicle along with the lorry which was stolen in a previous incident. Police arrested two accused, Ukkera Krishna of Gummanampadu village and Thanneeru Srinivas of Mynampadu village. The incident occurred at Santhanuthalapadu lorry union office premises.

Prakasam SP Malika Garg disclosed the details of the case on Wednesday. Machavarapu Srinivasa Rao (50) native of Lakshmipuram village in SN Padu Mandal submitted a complaint with the SN Padu Police on Monday that his 12-tyre Mahindra Trux-31 lorry worth Rs 17,00,000 was stolen by some miscreants. SN Padu SI registered a case and informed the same to the higher officials.

The IT core team observed the CCTV footage collected from SN Padu and Ongole mandal and identified that the offenders were refuelling at Myanampadu petrol bunk. They informated the Ongole Rural CI who then arrested the two accused persons at the Yelchuru Toll Gate on Wednesday.

