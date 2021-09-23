Prompt action: Kadapa police shift plastic waste

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa police Wednesday acted swiftly to a complaint made by villagers of PVG Palle village in Pullampet mandal and got a plastic waste dump shift from the outskirts of the village.

The villagers of PVG Palle made a request to Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang through a social media post that garbage and waste is being dumped indiscriminately in their village and the burning of the same was leading to pollution.

They said that they are facing health issues with the burning of waste.

The DGP immediately asked the District Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan to look into the issue and take necessary action.

On the instructions of the SP, Rajampet Rural circle inspector K Pullaiah and sub-inspector P Pratap Reddy visited the village and inspected the area where the plastic waste is being burnt leading to pollution.

They summoned Prabhakar Naidu, who was responsible for using the area as a dump, and removed the plastic waste. Villagers thanked the DGP, district SP for taking immediate action.