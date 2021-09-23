STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pursue Centre to amend gazette, Jagan urged 

President of RSSS Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy said the provisions of the notification in the existing form would be detrimental to the interests of Rayalaseema.

Published: 23rd September 2021

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) has written to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting the latter to proactively pursue with the Centre for amendments in the gazettes issued notifying the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board. President of RSSS Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy said the provisions of the notification in the existing form would be detrimental to the interests of Rayalaseema.

In the letter written on Wednesday, the RSSS president told the CM though ongoing projects such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru Nagari, Handri Neeva and Veligonda were included in schedule-XI of AP Reorganisation Act, the notification categorised them as unauthorised and has given six months time from October 14 to get them cleared, failing which they shall cease to operate. 

