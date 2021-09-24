Active Covid cases drop to 13,749, 1,207 more recover 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 1,171 new Covid infections from over 55,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. The State, till now, has reported over 20.43 lakh infections from a total of 2.79 crore sample tests. According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the daily growth in Covid cases declined from the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. The State reported 200 less new cases that it did a day earlier.

East Godavari reported the highest of 255 new infections while five districts saw their aggregate grow by 100 infections each.Four districts registered under 100 new cases each while three districts saw single-digit growth with the lowest of six in Anantapur.With the fresh spike in cases, the overall cases went past 2.90 lakh in East Godavari, 1.44 lakh in Nellore and 1.77 lakh in West Godavari.

With recoveries remaining higher than the new infections, the active cases of the novel coronavirus further came down to 13,749. The figures in East Godavari witnessed a sharp spike after the fresh addition of Covid cases, and the district now has the highest of 2,606 active cases. The figures in seven other districts are less than 1,000 each with the lowest of 30 in Kurnool.

Meanwhile, another 11 patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 14,108. Chittoor and Nellore districts reported three fatalities each followed by two in Krishna and one each in Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. Chittoor has reported the highest of 1,897 deaths so far while Kadapa reported the lowest of 636 fatalities.