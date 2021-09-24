Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sprains leg, cancels Delhi trip

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his two-day trip to New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday as he sprained his leg, his office said here on Friday.

The CM is supposed to attend a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday with states affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

"The Chief Minister sprained his leg while exercising in the morning. Since he is not relieved of the pain till evening, doctors advised him rest. Consequently, his New Delhi trip stands cancelled," the CMO said in a message.

Government sources said state Home Minister M Sucharita would represent AP at the Union Home Minister's meeting on LWE.