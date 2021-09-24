APTDC offers discount at Haritha hotels to mark World Tourism Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Check into any Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC)-run Haritha hotel or resort on September 27 and get a discount of 20 per cent on accomodation.APTDC managing director S Satyanarayana, who reviewed the programmes to be taken up on the occasion of World Tourism Day to be celebrated on September 27 here on Thursday, said the State-level celebration would be conducted in Visakhapatnam.

Satyanarayana asked the officials to follow Covid-19 protocol, display banners at prominent locations in all districts to create awareness on World Tourism Day, and illuminate all APTDC Haritha hotels and resorts. The MD instructed the officials to provide the customers a discount of 20 per cent on accommodation in all Harita Hotels and Resorts on the day.Satyanarayana said World Tourism Day is a global event and it is marked to celebrate the significance of tourism. “GDP of several countries is dependent on tourism.”

Celebration in 41st year

A day to focus on tourism for inclusive growth, the World Tourism Day is being held on September 27 of each year since 1980. The date marks the anniversary of adoption of the Statutes of the Organization