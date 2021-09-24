Home Minister says NCB should act responsibly

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP supremo and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, as opposition leader, should act responsibly and not make comments to provoke people and humiliate the constitutional institutions, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said.She visited Kopparru village on Thursday and met the people who got injured in the clashes between TDP and YSRCP in the village on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she alleged that the dispute was premeditated by some TDP leaders and that the TDP members attacking YSRC leaders was recorded in the videos. People who are spreading false news on the issue should watch the videos first, she said.

“People have been living in a peaceful atmosphere but TDP leaders are trying to create unnecessary ruckus. Irrespective of groups and parties, necessary action will be taken against the accused, to ensure law and order in the village,” she said. Meanwhile, cases have been filed against 69 people in the village in connection with the incident. Rural SP Vishal Gunni issued orders and sent Kopparru SI on voluntary retirement (VR) for negligence.

Naidu writes to DGP

Vijayawada: In a letter addressed to DGP Goutam Sawang, leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu said, false cases being filed against TDP leaders in Kopparru village violence case were an example of police working at the behest of YSRC leaders. The former chief minister and TDP supremo stated that it was high time police discharge their duties honestly and impartially, instead of siding with the ruling YSRCP.