STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Home Minister says NCB should act responsibly

Mekathoti Sucharita assures action against accused irrespective of parties

Published: 24th September 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Mekathoti Sucharita

Andhra Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: TDP supremo and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, as opposition leader, should act responsibly and not make comments to provoke people and humiliate the constitutional institutions, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said.She visited Kopparru village on Thursday and met the people who got injured in the clashes between TDP and YSRCP in the village on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, she alleged that the dispute was premeditated by some TDP leaders and that the TDP members attacking YSRC leaders was recorded in the videos. People who are spreading false news on the issue should watch the videos first, she said. 

“People have been living in a peaceful atmosphere but TDP leaders are trying to create unnecessary ruckus. Irrespective of groups and parties, necessary action will be taken against the accused, to ensure law and order in the village,” she said. Meanwhile, cases have been filed against 69 people in the village in connection with the incident. Rural SP Vishal Gunni issued orders and sent Kopparru SI on voluntary retirement (VR) for negligence.

Naidu writes to DGP
Vijayawada: In a letter addressed to DGP Goutam Sawang, leader of opposition Chandrababu Naidu said, false cases being filed against TDP leaders in Kopparru village violence case were an example of police working at the behest of YSRC leaders. The former chief minister and TDP supremo stated that it was high time police discharge their duties honestly and impartially, instead of siding with the ruling YSRCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekathoti Sucharita Home Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp