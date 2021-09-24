Man arrested for stealing in guise of police officer & threatening with fake gun

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The urban police on Thursday arrested a person who in the guise of a police officer stole money from a man and threatened him with a fake gun. Disclosing the details, West DSP Supraja said, on Monday night, when Thulasi Ram, a resident of Guntur working at Cine Square was returning home from Guntur Railway Station, Siva Krishna, a resident of Kochherla Tanda in disguise of a police officer stopped him and enquired his details. He forcefully checked Thulasi Ram’s bag and accused him of carrying drugs. The accused threatened Thulasi Ram with a fake gun, stole Rs 500 from him and fled the scene. On Tuesday, the victim filed a complaint with the Arundalpet police station.

The police launched an investigation and arrested Siva Krishna on Thursday. They also seized the fake gun, money, and a two-wheeler. The DSP warned of severe action against those who deceive people for money and exploit them in disguise of police officers. She also appealed the people to inform the police immediately about such crimes, so the accused can be arrested and such incidents can be prevented.