‘Pursue your dreams with patience and research’

In his keynote address, Dr Whittingham asked the students to fulfil their dreams with patience and research.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham, VIT chancellor Dr G Viswanathan and other guests at the virtual convocation | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University has called upon the student community to travel the world by taking advantage of every opportunity they get, and learn to take risks. Dr Whittingham was the chief guest at the virtual convocation of VIT-AP University for the class of 2021 on Thursday. He inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Savitribai Phule blocks, and a student activity centre set up on the campus. 

In his keynote address, Dr Whittingham asked the students to fulfil their dreams with patience and research. He also mentioned three important points from his Nobel speech: Science is interdisciplinary; science is international as it has no boundaries; and science can solve pandemics—be it Covid or global warming. 

“We should think of a clean, safe and healthy environment. This is the time to move on with your life and students should remember that money is not everything,” the Noble laureate said. Founder and chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan said 460 students were awarded bachelors, masters, and Ph.D degrees. (BBA-27, M.Tech VLSI-6, B.Tech (Mechanical)-67, B.Tech (ECE)-120, B.Tech (CSE)-238, Ph.D-2 ). 

“Graduations and commencement ceremonies mark a major transitional golden moments in a student’s life. As we reflect on the past year and unprecedented challenges brought on by Covid-19, we also celebrate all that we accomplished by working together, supporting one another, and keeping each other safe. Learning is a continuous process, and I am sure each one of you has different dreams. I urge each of you to hold on to those dreams and aspirations,” he said. The chancellor also mentioned the achievements of Mahatma Gandhi, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy and Savithribhai Phule as the new buildings are named after them. 

He said education is vital to remove economic difference and inequality. It’s time to invest in educational infrastructure to compete internationally. VIT always provides vital infrastructure, quality teaching and learning experience in a cosmopolitan environment, he added.Microsoft India director (customer experience & success) Mayurika Singh asked the students to feel proud as they were graduating from a top institution, and suggested the latter to not sweat for trivial issues, take chances and learn to work on a blank canvas.  

VIT vice presidents Dr Sekar Viswanathan, Dr Sankar Viswanathan and G V Selvam, Executive Director Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, Assistant V-P Kadambari Viswanathan, vice chancellor Dr. SV Kota Reddy,  registrar Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar and other faculty members were also present.

