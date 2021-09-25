Andhra Pradesh: Cops respond to woman’s disha SOS in 9 minutes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Responding swiftly to an SOS sent by a woman on Disha App, police arrested a person who allegedly tried to sexually assault her in the early hours of Friday. According to the police, the accused was identified as T Vikram (28), a construction worker of Thumburu Harijanwada in Narayanavanam mandal.

He sneaked into the house of the 20-year-old woman while she was sleeping and allegedly molested her. She immediately regained herself, pushed him out of the house and pressed the SOS alert. Upon receiving the SOS, Narayanavanam Sub-Inspector Priyanka and her team rushed to the spot within 9 minutes and arrested Vikram.

“The woman recently downloaded #DishaApp through an awareness campaign. Receiving the information, @ChittoorPolice rushed to the location late in the night within 9 mins & arrested the accused. DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated the effective awareness campaigns & quick rescue,’’ the AP Police tweeted.

Superintendent of Police S Senthil Kumar appreciated Priyanka and her team. The SP said the police had responded within 4 minutes in two other similar cases in B Kothakota and Kanipakam and rescued the victims. He appealed to women and girls to install Disha App on their smart phones to contact police when they are in distress. Around 7.5 lakh people have downloaded Disha App in Chittoor district so far.

SOS ensures safe delivery of woman Padma, a 9-month pregnant woman from Weavers Colony in Thotavari Palam village under Epurupalem police limits in Chirala mandal, went into labour at 11.49 pm on Thursday. The woman’s family members tried to shift her to hospital, but no vehicles were available at that time. Though they called an ambulance immediately, it was also not available in that area at that time. They immediately sent an SOS on Disha App.

The control room informed the matter to Epurupalem SI Subba Rao, who responded promptly and sent a police constable and a home guard to take an auto to the spot. Padma’s family members took her to the government area hospital in Chirala in the auto brought by the police. She was admitted to the hospital and later gave birth to a male child. Prakasam district SP Malika Garg appreciated the Epurupalem SI for his swift response, which helped shift the woman to hospital and ensured her safe delivery.