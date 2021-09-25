STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre shortlists bidders for RINL sale

The shortlisted bidders will present their technical proposals before the selection committee on September 30.

Published: 25th September 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ukku leaders release a poster ahead of the bandh call on Monday in Vizag I Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Notwithstanding the ongoing agitation by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee and the opposition by many non-BJP parties, the Centre is going ahead with its plan for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. 

According to finance under-secretary Rajesh Kumar, DIPAM received seven bids for legal advisor and five for transaction advisor. While five bids were shortlisted for legal advisor, all the five bids filed for transaction advisor have been shortlisted during the pre-qualification meeting of bids. The shortlisted bidders will present their technical proposals before the selection committee on September 30.

Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), which had issued notifications inviting bids for the appointment of transaction and legal advisors to facilitate seamless disinvestment, has extended the deadline at least three times. 

DIPAM issued separate notifications seeking request for proposal (RFP) for the engagement of a legal advisor and a transaction advisor for the strategic disinvestment of RINL and its stake in its subsidiaries and joint ventures on July 7. Initially, the deadline was extended till August 17. Subsequently, it was further extended to August 26.

The shortlisted bidders for legal advisor are Chandhiol and Mahajan, New Delhi, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), J Sagar Associates, Gurugram, Kochhar and Company, New Delhi and Link Legal New Delhi. The bidders for technical advisor are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTLLP), Ernst and Young LLP, JM Financial Limited, Mumbai, RBSA Capital Advisers LLP, MSME-Small and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp