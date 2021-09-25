STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No scarcity of medicines, says health chief

Admitting that the prevalence of dengue is more in urban areas compared to rural areas, he said that the government is taking all measures to control the situation.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:21 AM

Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar

Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maintaining that there is no scarcity of medicines in the State, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said excess stocks (10 to 15 times) of medicines are kept ready.He said adequate medicines required for cancer patients are available and there is no need for stocking the expired medicines.

Addressing mediapersons at APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Bhaskar said e-Aushadhi was made available to the level of sub-centre and good results came after linking it to telemedicine.Stating that all medicines were made available on e-Aushadhi, he explained that the system enables transfer of medicines from one place to another. Admitting that the prevalence of dengue is more in urban areas compared to rural areas, he said that the government is taking all measures to control the situation.

