Over 2 lakh special darshan tickets sold in 90 mins by TTD

Published: 25th September 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) sold over two lakh Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets online within 90 minutes of their launch on Friday. It thanked JioMart for providing technical support so that devotees from different parts could book tickets for darshan in October.

Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said, “The company provided a platform with dedicated teams who worked along with the IT consultant, TCS and TTD IT wing. The teams worked together for the last 20 days for the successful launch of 2.46 lakh tickets on the main domain.”  

Dharma Reddy said the response from the devotees was great and that 1.26 lakh people were waiting to book the special entry darshan tickets when they opened the window. He added that the domain recorded 5.5 lakh hits.

The official said JioMart provided the cloud management to TTD  free of cost for the sale of the darshan tickets. He informed that charmian YV Subba Reddy had requested help from the company directors.

