Surveillance beefed up for MPP election

Ahead of the election for the MPP seat in Duggirala on Saturday, police has beefed up surveillance at the mandal office as both TDP and YSRC parties are trying to bag the seat.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ahead of the election for the MPP seat in Duggirala on Saturday, police has beefed up surveillance at the mandal office as both TDP and YSRC parties are trying to bag the seat. Out of 18 MPTC seats, TDP won 9, YSRCP 8, and Janasena bagged one seat. 

Though TDP won the majority of seats, MPP candidate Shaikh Zabeena didn’t get a caste certificate. Due to this, TDP MPTC candidates decided not to participate in the MPP elections. Only 8 YSRCP candidates attended the voting. Due to this, election officer Ram Prasad postponed the election to Saturday. In this situation, the vote of the Janasena candidate has become crucial. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that TDP tried to manipulate two eligible candidates from YSRC Party. 

