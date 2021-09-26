STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2.75 lakh tokens booked in 30 min: TTD

Virtual queue system was followed and the process went on smoothly, officials said.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:15 AM

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  There was a huge response to the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) or free darshan tokens, which were released online for the first time, for the devotees. More than 2.75 lakh tokens which were kept for booking were over within 30 minutes. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams  has allocated 8,000 tokens per day till the end of October and put it online. The online booking opened at 9 am and all the 2.76 lakh tokens were booked by 9.30 am. Officials said there were no technical glitches unlike on Friday when the TTD put `300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for booking.

Virtual queue system was followed and the process went on smoothly, officials said. After a gap of five months, the TTD started issuing sarva darshan tickets for the convenience of the general public. Initially, the TTD issued sarva darshan tickets for the people from Chittoor district and has now started issuing tickets online.

