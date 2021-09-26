Andhra government, TDP extend support to Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government, on Saturday, extended its support to the Bharat Bandh to be held on September 27 and called by farmers’ associations and political parties in protest against the new farm laws and the Centre’s move for strategic disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The AP Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses will not run till 1 pm on Monday. Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), speaking to reporters in Machilipatnam, announced the State government’s “complete support” to the Bandh.

Nani said the Kisan Morcha had been agitating against the farm laws for the past couple of months. Similarly the employees and workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant are up in arms against the privatisation of the steel plant. The State government had been asking the Centre to drop its plans to privatise the steel plant, he said and added that YSRP-led government would extend its support to the bandh. As part of it, the minister gave a call to the people to stage peaceful protests in the State.

Meanwhile, the Opposition TDP has also extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations in protest against the new farm laws. TDP AP president K Atchannaidu called upon the party leaders and activists to take part in the nationwide bandh and make it a success.

The TDP leader deplored that the YSRC government was pursuing “anti-farmer” policies. Atchannaidu alleged that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed farmers by not fulfilling his promise of giving `12,500 under Rythu Bharosa. The government is giving just `7,500 a year under the scheme, he alleged. Atchannaidu challenged the Chief Minister to hold meetings with the farmers during his forthcoming visits to Village Secretariats. Jagan has become a betrayer of farmers, he alleged.

SHOPS TO REMAIN SHUT TOMORROW

Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry also extended its support to the Bharat Bandh. All the business establishments would remain shut on Monday, the Chamber president K Vidyadhar Rao said

