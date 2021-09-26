Container houses a viable option for living

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A class 7 pass-out has offered a cost-effective solution to the problem of building temporary shelters at work sites of major projects, plantations and other construction ventures by converting shipping containers into houses. Nelavai Nagaraju (48) had set up Janaki Teja Engineering Works at Daminedu in Tirupati to convert shipping containers into liveable houses with minimum facilities at a cost of `3 lakh. He had learnt the engineering skills to convert containers into houses in Chennai about a decade ago. The cost of a container house escalates depending on the facilities.

His concept has become a hit among industrialists and realtors who generally place orders for container houses at their project sites. He procures empty containers from Chennai. His company has a team of 10 skilled workers to execute the job. Of the total 10, five are regular workers and the remaining are hired workers.

38 houses sold in Tirupati

As many as 38 container houses have been sold in Tirupati alone so far. The houses can also be resold once the purpose is served.“I am convinced that the container house is a viable option for a temporary shelter as construction of a structure is very expensive now a days. I purchased a container house at a cost of `3 lakh and got it placed in my plantation. I oversee the plantation works by staying in the container house,” said K Rajesh.

