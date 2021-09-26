STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Tirupati holds its 2nd & 3rd convocations, awards 300 degrees

B Tech graduate S Naresh Chockalingam was awarded the President’s gold medal for outstanding academic performance for the year 2020 and S Gowtham for 2021.

Published: 26th September 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Over 300 students were awarded degrees at the second and third convocations of the Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati conducted in a joint ceremony on its permanent campus at Yerpedu in Chittoor district on Saturday.  The institute awarded its first PhD, and degrees to 208 B Tech, 99 M Tech and nine MSc students. Saint Gobain CEO (Asia-Pacific) B Santhanam attended as the chief guest for the convocations, presided over by Union Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, a press release here said.
As many as 188 graduates received their degrees in person. 

B Tech graduate S Naresh Chockalingam was awarded the President’s gold medal for outstanding academic performance for the year 2020 and S Gowtham for 2021. Saishradha Mohanty and Surya Ganesh Vadhri received the Governor’s prize for all-round performance in curricular and extra-curricular activities for the years 2020 and 2021 respectively, the release said.

In his report, IIT-T director Prof K N Satyanarayana explained the development of the institute over the past three years and the ongoing construction of the campus. He took note of the efforts taken to successfully implement online teaching with the available resources. 

Khare said it was remarkable that state-of-the-art facilities were developed in a span of only six years since the inception of IIT-T. The chief guest exhorted the graduates to follow the STAY framework that could serve as a radar chart for evaluating their positioning at critical points in their career. “Stay immersed, stay relevant, stay connected and stay organised,” Santhanam told the graduates.

