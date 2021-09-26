STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ilish fish weighing 1,500 gm sold for Rs 18,000 in East Godavari

An ilish fish weighing around 1.5 kg was sold for `18,500 at an open auction in East Godavari’s Antarvedi on Saturday.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:37 AM

Fishermen display the ‘pulasa’ fish that was sold for Rs 18,500 | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : An ilish fish weighing around 1.5 kg was sold for Rs 18,500 at an open auction in East Godavari’s Antarvedi on Saturday. Bought by a resident of Narasapuram in West Godavari, the fish variety, locally known as pulasa, is in huge demand as it is rarely caught.  

The fish is found in Vasistha Godavari and Godavari rivers between July and September. The species, termed as the ‘queen of fish’ in West Bengal and Bangladesh, migrates to the region for breeding due to suitable environment here. It swims opposite to floodwater. 

During the breeding months, pulasa fish are caught by fishermen in Yanam, Katrenikona, Pallam, Bhairavapalem, Ravulapalem, Mandapalli, Chinthana Lanka, Inavilli, Mukteswaram, Dowleswaram and Antarvedi as these places are close to the  Godavari in East Godavari. 

