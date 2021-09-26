Newborn kidnapped from Machilipatnam government hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A newborn girl was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified woman from Machilipatnam Government Hospital on Saturday morning. According to Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector Anka Babu, the incident happened around 10 am on Saturday when an unidentified woman reportedly entered into the general maternity ward in the hospital and took away the infant.

Sangu Indraja from Pedda Maddala village of Pamarru mandal gave birth to the girl on September 20. The girl’s mother believed that the unidentified woman was her distant relative as she was interacting with the family members. After a few minutes, the woman left the ward with the child.Immediately, Sangu Indraja alerted her husband Yesubabu, family members and hospital staff, who then checked the security footage and ascertained that the baby was kidnapped as she was seen exiting the hospital premises.

“The incident happened just hours before they were about to be discharged from the hospital. A case of kidnapping was registered and we are looking into other local CCTV footage clippings to trace the unidentified woman,” said the inspector. Meanwhile, special teams were formed and placed at bus stand, railway station and other places.