NREDCAP to set up solar-based water ATMs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to make clean drinking water available, the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has proposed to install solar-based smart water ATMs. The corporation will initially take it up as a pilot project by having a few ATMs (or kiosks) installed in certain locations, and later scale it up based on the requirements.The NREDCAP has invited expression of interest (EoI) for the installation.

According to the EOI, the concept of solar-powered water ATM project is proposed under the High Visibility Solar Applications Scheme and Off-grid Solar Power Scheme of the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE). The broad objective of the project is minimising the overall carbon footprint while providing safer water at affordable prices. This proposed project creates awareness, understanding and adoption of new and evolving green energy technologies.

“The purpose of this EOI is to promote solar-based Smart Water ATM/kiosk to serve clean and chilled water to the public by incorporating innovative technologies and make systems independent from grid to serve 24x7 water in real field conditions,” the corporation said in the EOI.

Interested parties are to file bids by October 8 and NREDCAP reserves the right to revise the timeline.According to information, the water ATM, which is available in some parts of the country, will have a fluoride removal unit with a capacity of dispensing 500 litres per hour of normal and cool water. It is to be designed to work up to TDS of 500 ppm with raw water capacity of 5,000 litres and clean water tank of 1,000 litres.

The ATM, powered by solar energy and integrated with reverse osmosis (RO) and ultra-filtration units, is to also display in real time the parameters of the water quality including TDS and temperature.

After testing the machine through the pilot project, the department will facilitate the installation of the ATMs at various locations as per the demand and need.