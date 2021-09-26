STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six fishermen from Andhra's Srikakulam go missing at sea as Cyclone Gulab inches closer to coast 

The three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam had been receiving moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Gulab.

Published: 26th September 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

cyclone gulab

Heavy waves in sea due to cyclone Gulab on Sunday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Six fishermen from Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh were reported missing in Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening as the cyclonic storm Gulab moved closer to the shore and is likely to make landfall around midnight.

The three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam had been receiving moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Gulab.

AP State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu said Gulab lay centered around 85 km from Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district and likely to cross the coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur (in Odisha) around midnight.

Cyclone Gulab UPDATES: IMD warns of flash flood in parts of Odisha, AP

He reviewed the situation with the district Collectors and other officials in Visakhapatnam and directed them to be on high alert.

Six fishermen from Palasa, who returning to their native village by sea in a new boat they purchased in Odisha two days ago, were feared missing in the storm.

One of the six called his village over the phone and informed that their boat lost balance and five of his fellow fishermen were lost in the sea.

Subsequently, his mobile phone too went silent, indicating that he too might have gone missing.

The villagers brought this to the notice of Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju, who immediately called the Navy authorities for help to trace and rescue the missing fishers.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway informed in a release that eight trains on the Vijayawada-Howrah route were diverted via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur and Balharshah.

Two other trains that were supposed to begin journey on Sunday, have been rescheduled for Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh fishermen Cyclone Gulab
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp