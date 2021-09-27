Andhra Pradesh logs 1,184 COVID cases in last 24 hours, active caseload comes down to 13,048

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State reported 1,184 new Covid-19 infections from 58,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours, taking the overall cases to more than 20.46 lakh. East Godavari district, once again, reported the highest of 218 new infections followed by 165 in Chittoor, the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said. Six districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of three in Kurnool followed by 13 in Anantapur.

Seven districts reported less number of cases when compared to Saturday, but with a sharp spike in new cases in Guntur district, the fresh cases reported during the 24 hours span were slightly higher than the previous 24 hours span.

The three north coastal Andhra districts accounted for less than 100 new infections, while the four Rayalaseema districts logged more than 200 new infections. Meanwhile, 1,333 patients recovered from the virus infection, taking the overall recoveries past 20.19 lakh-mark and bringing down the active cases to a little over 13,000.

East Godavari district with the highest of 2,473 active cases and Nellore and Prakasam having more than 1,900 cases are contributing to half of the active cases in the State. Six districts in the State have less than 1,000 active cases with Kurnool having the lowest of 42 active cases.

On the other hand, 11 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities to 14,136. Chittoor district reported three deaths followed by two each in Guntur and Krishna and one each in Srikakulam, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari. With the fresh fatalities, the overall deaths in Chittoor district have gone past 1,900, the highest among all the 13 districts.