Curfew-like situation in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

A curfew-like situation prevailed in various parts of the district on Saturday as people confined themselves to houses.

Published: 27th September 2021

Vizag coast

Fishermen busy knitting nets as they are asked to not venture into the sea due to cyclone Gulab. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Three years after very severe cyclonic storm Titli caused devastation, another cyclone is likely to wreak havoc in Srikakulam district, especially Uddanam region. The fear of cyclone Gulab and post-cyclone heavy rains have gripped the region due to the bitter experiences of Titli and Hud Hud.

Cyclone Titli hit the coast near Gollapadu-Pallesarathi villages of Vajrapukotturu mandal on October 12, 2018. It destroyed coconut, paddy and other crops in thousands of acres in the district. Hundreds of trees were uprooted, electric poles were twisted and communication systems were damaged in Uddanam region.
Currently, moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in various parts of the district on sunday under the influence of Cyclone Gulab. 

A curfew-like situation prevailed in various parts of the district on Saturday as people confined themselves to houses. Moderate rains and gales with a speed of 50 km per hour has created a tense situation. Though the cyclonic storm hit the coast with wind intensity of 75 to 85 Km per hour, the IMD predictions about heavy rainfall has caused worry among the farmers.

The district has received 1,284.7 mm rainfall with an average of 33.8mm on Sunday. Srikakulam mandal received highest rainfall of 78.8mm. Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in various mandals like Jalumuru, Saravakota, Gara, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Amudalavalasa, Narasannapeta and Polaki with at least 40 mm rainfall on Sunday. Rest of the district has received light to moderate rainfall. With the impact of rains and gales, trees fell down in Purushottampuram- Kedaripuram road in Itchapuram mandal.

Gulab brings back bitter memories of Titli

Cyclone Titli hit the coast near Gollapadu-Pallesarathi villages of Vajrapukotturu mandal on October 12, 2018. It destroyed coconut, paddy and other crops in thousands of acres in the district. Hundreds of trees were uprooted and electric poles were twisted

