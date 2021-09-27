Cyclone Gulab nightmare in 'Uttar Andhra'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts plunged into darkness as Cyclone Gulab made landfall between Santhabommali and Vajrapukotturu, 20 km north of Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district at 8:30 pm on Sunday. The landfall process commenced around 6 pm. At the time of landfall, the maximum sustained wind speed was 75-85 kmph gusting up to 95 kmph.

Under the impact of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains lashed various parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts Sunday night. Vizag city was battered by heavy rains, several low-lying areas were inundated. The highest amount of rainfall of 19.3 cm was recorded at Gara mandal in Srikakulam district, followed by 13.5 cm rainfall in Visakhapatnam, and 11.1 cm in Etcherla mandal till 11 pm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all possible support from the Centre in cyclone relief and rehabilitation measures. He prayed for the safety and well- being of everyone in the State.

It was Srikakulam that bore the brunt of the cycline as high-velocity winds uprooted trees at Purushothapatnam in Ichchapuram mandal, Ganguvada in Mandasa and other places obstructing vehicular traffic and disrupting power supply. R&B teams swung into action to clear the uprooted trees. “Falling of trees and damage to electric poles were reported in Gara, Polaki, Santhabommali, Vajrapukotturu, Kanchili, Palasa, Sompeta and Srikakulam town. Power supply will be restored by Monday morning,” Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh Lathkar told TNIE.

As a precautionary measure, on his directions, 182 people from low-lying coastal hamlets in Vajrapukotturu mandal, including Manchineella Peta, Bypalle LD Peta, Metturu and Pudi Lanka were shifted to cyclone shelters.

As many as 75 cyclone shelters were set up at vulnerable places in the district. A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Monday. Two NDRF teams were deployed in Gara and Kaviti coastal mandals. Special Cyclone Task Force officers and four SDRF teams reached 12 cyclone-affected mandals. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das will visit Srikakulam and Vizianagaram on Monday.

The Chief Secretary, who reached Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening, reviewed cyclone relief measures. All 76 Mandal Emergency Operation Centres in the three districts, besides 145 Multipurpose

Cyclone Centres, 16 Fish Landing Centres, eight Tourist Locations, which are connected to DEOCs and SEOC with emergency warning communication systems have been activated.

After the landfall, the system is likely to maintain the cyclonic storm intensity with slight weakening of wind speed during the subsequent six hours over South Odisha and adjoining North Coastal AP. It is likely to move west-northwest wards across South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh and weaken into a depression. IMD warned of rough to very rough sea conditions off the coast of AP and advised fishermen not to venture into sea.

Helplines

Srikakulam district control room - 08942-240557

Srikakulam police control room - 6309990933

Vizianagaram Collectorate - 08922-236947

Vizianagaram fisheries DD office - 08922-273812

Visakhapatnam Collectorate control room phone Nos - 0891-2590102,

0891-2750089, 0891-2750090, 0891-2560820

GVMC office - 7093092449

Chief secy to visit cyclone-hit areas today

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das will visit the cyclone-hit districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram today. The Chief Secretary, who reached Vizag on Sunday evening, reviewed cyclone relief measures. He also spoke to the Collectors of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram over phone

Cyclone affects train services

The Railways has cancelled, diverted or short terminated several trains

Trains cancelled on September 27

08446 Jagdalpur - Bhubaneswar spl

02098 Junagarh Road - Bhubaneswar spl

08128 Gunupur - Rourkela special

08417 Puri - Gunupur special

08528 Visakhapatnam - Raipur special

08527 Raipur -Visakhapatnam special

08522 Visakhapatnam - Gunupur special

08521 Gunupur - Visakhapatnam special

Trains diverted via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda and Balharshah

02703 Howrah - Secunderabad special

02245 Howrah - Yesvantpur special

08645 Howrah - Secunderabad special

02609 Santragachi - Tirupati special

02543 Howrah - Chennai Central special

02663 Howrah - Tirupati special

08189 Tata-Ernakulam

