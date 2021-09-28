STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government to bring New Tourism Policy to attract investments, foreign tourists

Efforts are underway to attract tourists to Araku and Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam district and as part of this, a five-star hotel is being constructed which will soon be made accessible.

Published: 28th September 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government of Andhra Pradesh will soon be implementing a new tourism policy to attract investments and develop the tourism sector, said Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. 

Participating in the World Tourism Day celebrations held at Berm Park in the city on Monday, September 27, 2021, Vishnu said the State has many tourist attractions which have the potential to attract foreign tourists. Keeping this in mind, the tourism department officials should chalk out plans to develop the tourist spots across the state, he said. 

Referring to the tourism development in Krishna and Guntur districts, Vishnu said: “Due to various reasons, the bus services operated to facilitate tourism have come to a halt. The tourism department should resume the bus services and take steps to develop a tourism circuit in both the districts. Tourist guides should also be appointed to explain the significance of tourist spots like the Kondapalli fort.” 

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajath Bhargava said: “AP Tourism Development Corporation is coming up with innovative ideas to develop tourism across the State. Also, plans are afoot to develop beach corridor in Visakhapatnam along with eco-tourism.”

MOBILE APP UNDERWAY
Efforts are underway to attract tourists to Araku and Lambasingi in Visakhapatnam district and as part of this, a five star hotel is being constructed which will soon be made accessible. On the other hand, the corporation will also develop a mobile tourism application to provide complete details of the hotels

