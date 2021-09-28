No works on Rayalaseema irrigation project since July, Andhra tells National Green Tribunal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Presenting its arguments on Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme before the National Green Tribunal, the Andhra Pradesh government maintained that no works were taken up for RLIS at the project site after they were stopped in the first week of July.

Continuing its arguments from where it has left on Tuesday last, counsel for the state government maintained that the works taken up earlier too were for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report. At that time, the NGT has reportedly observed that for decisions that were taken during the term of the present Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, he would be held responsible for them even after his retirement.

The counsel for the state maintained that there was no secrecy and hiding of facts on RLIS project works and DPR preparation. Further, it was argued that there were no set norms as to what works need to be done and in what quantum. Further hearing was adjourned to September 30.

Meanwhile, the NGT pulled up the Ministry of Environment and Forests for its inactivity with regards to the Palamuru Rangareddy project and questioned why the regulatory body has failed to take action if mistakes were committed. It also questioned the lackadaisical attitude of the officials and asked why no action was taken by them.