Underground cables ensure no power outage in Vizag localities

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclone Gulab caused power disruption and inundation of colonies in Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Peda Gantyada, Chinagadili, and Madhurawada. However, there were some areas that experienced no power outage despite the downpour, thanks to underground power cables.



The underground cables were laid in Pandurangapuram and Siripuram as part of the World Bank aided Rs 791 crore project following Cyclone Hudhud, which left a trail of destruction and havoc in the city in 2014.

Though the project began in 2018, it is going on at a snail’s pace. Works have been completed in Siripuram and Pandurangapuram. Residents from these areas said they feared there would be power cuts on Sunday, September 26, 2021, and much to their surprise there was no such problem mainly due to the underground power cables. GVMC SE Vinay Kumar said residents in these areas experienced fewer power fluctuations due to underground power cable systems.

A resident of Pandurangapuram area, Sohan Hattangadi, said there have been power supply issues in many parts of Visakhapatnam. Here in Pandurangapuram, the investment in underground cabling, better transformers and switchgear is paying off.

“Step by step Vizag and its suburbs like Yendada, Madurawada, Gopalpatnan, Chinnamushidiwada and Pendurthi should be upgraded to a more robust electrical system. Climate-resilient electrical systems will make a huge difference in the coming years,” he said. Thanking the GVMC Smart City team and their vendors and subcontractors he said for him this change is a remarkable proof of technology in action.

Heavy rainfall inundates airport, Convent Junction, Maddilapalem

Similarly, the city did not witness a scenario where people had to be ferried in boats to evacuate from areas such as Gnanpuram even after 10 cm to 15 cm rain. The GVMC official said the exercise to overcome problems such as culvert choking, floating material blockage, obstructions at drains taken up ahead of Monsoon and also in the last two months has helped in the fast receding of rainwater. However, there was inundation in some areas of Pendurthi, Sheelanagar and Gajuwaka.

ROAD CONNECTIVITY DISRUPTED IN AGENCY

People in the Agency of Vizag and East Godavari faced severe hardships as road networks were disrupted due to heavy rains under the influence of Gulab. Paderu-Jolaput bridge washed away due to flooding. Luckily, there was no traffic due to the Bharat Bandh observed on Monday. R&B officials Immediately undertook temporary restoration works

SHEPHERD TRAPPED IN SUVARNAREKHA

Vizianagaram: Along with his livestock, a shepherd found himself trapped in the flooded River Suvarnamukhi near Kottavalasa in Sitanagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district on Monday. The shepherd was yet to be rescued till the last reports came in. According to sources, D Simhachalam of Venkata Bhairipuram in Makkuva mandal went to the middle of the river. However, as the water level started rising within a few minutes he got trapped along with his 130 sheep and goats. Parvathipuram sub-collector Bhavana reached the spot along with police and rescue teams. An NDRF team was rushed to the spot to rescue the shepherd