STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Proddatur MLA & literary figure Dr Ramana Reddy passes away at 78

Former Proddatur MLA Dr Mallela Venkata Ramana Reddy passed away on Wednesday due to health issues. He was 78.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Former Proddatur MLA Dr Mallela Venkata Ramana Reddy passed away on Wednesday due to health issues. He was 78. Ramana Reddy, who was suffering from kidney related issues, was admitted to a private hospital in Kurnool two days ago. He is survived by wife Lakshmikantamma, sons MV Muralidhar Reddy, Rajaram Reddy and daughter Kavitha.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the ex-MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Born on March 4, 1944 to Venkatamma and Obul Reddy,  Ramana Reddy completed his MBBS from Guntur and also studied LLB. Ramana Reddy worked as a doctor and advocate for some time. 

He wrote a book ‘Rayalaseema Kaneeti Gadha’ explaining the plight of the region. He was elected as MLA from Proddutur constituency in 1983 from TDP. He initiated a movement during those days demanding to announce the Telugu Ganga project as an irrigation project.  

The former MLA along with other leaders such as YS Rajasekhar Reddy, MV Mysura Reddy, Ch Chandrasekhar Reddy, Seshaiah Naidu conducted Karuvu Banda yatra demanding to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator for meeting the needs of Rayalaseema region.

He also started Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi and staged a hunger strike demanding to resolve the issues of Rayalaseema region as an MLA for 21 days. He was also one of the founders of Vipalava Rachayitala Sangham during 1972 along with SriSri, K Kutumba Rao, Nikhileswar. Further, he continued in CPM (L) for some time and was sentenced to jail during emergency times. He was taken into custody as preventive detention as he was accused of publishing pamphlets against the government during Srikakulam Sayudha protest days. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp