Former Proddatur MLA & literary figure Dr Ramana Reddy passes away at 78

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Former Proddatur MLA Dr Mallela Venkata Ramana Reddy passed away on Wednesday due to health issues. He was 78. Ramana Reddy, who was suffering from kidney related issues, was admitted to a private hospital in Kurnool two days ago. He is survived by wife Lakshmikantamma, sons MV Muralidhar Reddy, Rajaram Reddy and daughter Kavitha.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the ex-MLA and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Born on March 4, 1944 to Venkatamma and Obul Reddy, Ramana Reddy completed his MBBS from Guntur and also studied LLB. Ramana Reddy worked as a doctor and advocate for some time.

He wrote a book ‘Rayalaseema Kaneeti Gadha’ explaining the plight of the region. He was elected as MLA from Proddutur constituency in 1983 from TDP. He initiated a movement during those days demanding to announce the Telugu Ganga project as an irrigation project.

The former MLA along with other leaders such as YS Rajasekhar Reddy, MV Mysura Reddy, Ch Chandrasekhar Reddy, Seshaiah Naidu conducted Karuvu Banda yatra demanding to increase the capacity of Pothireddypadu head regulator for meeting the needs of Rayalaseema region.

He also started Rayalaseema Vimochana Samithi and staged a hunger strike demanding to resolve the issues of Rayalaseema region as an MLA for 21 days. He was also one of the founders of Vipalava Rachayitala Sangham during 1972 along with SriSri, K Kutumba Rao, Nikhileswar. Further, he continued in CPM (L) for some time and was sentenced to jail during emergency times. He was taken into custody as preventive detention as he was accused of publishing pamphlets against the government during Srikakulam Sayudha protest days.

