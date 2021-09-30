STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polytechnic classes to begin on October 18 in Andhra Pradesh

The aspirants must pay the processing fee online from October 1 to 6; verification of certificates will be done between October 3 and 7.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:07 AM

polytechinic students

Image for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP polycet convener Pola Bhaskar on Wednesday released the admission notification for the polytechnic course here on Wednesday. Admissions to 70,427 seats available across the State will be done through web counselling.

The aspirants must pay the processing fee online from October 1 to 6; verification of certificates will be done between October 3 and 7. The students can change their options on October 9 and seats will be allotted on October 11. 

Regular classes will begin from October 18, Bhaskar said. In all, the State has 84 government colleges with 17,000 seats; aided colleges have 271 seats and private 53,152 seats.  While 68,137 candidates took the exam, 64,187 qualified it. 

“There are plenty of job opportunities for those who complete the course. Students can pursue three or four years of short courses along with diploma for a period of 3 years. We have prepared an academic calendar for government polytechnic colleges,” Bhaskar said. 

Over 31 helpline centres have been set up to help students seeking admission. Students can go to the nearest polytechnic college to clear their doubts regarding online counselling or else they can go and find the details through the help desks set up there. For more details, the students can approach the convenor’s office at  convenerappolycet2021@gmail.com or on 8106876345/810575234/1995865456.  

Over 64,000 qualify test
State has 84 govt colleges with 17,000 seats; aided colleges have 271 seats and 53,152 private seats. While 68,137 candidates took the exam, 64,187 qualified it.

