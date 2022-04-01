AP reports new cases in single digits 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported fresh Covid-19 cases in single digit for the second time in three days and the recoveries stood much higher than the new infections, bringing down the active cases to a little over 250.

The State logged eight new infections from more than 8,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday. On Tuesday, the State reported just five cases from the more than 8,000 samples tested.

According to the bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Krishna district logged two cases followed by one each in Anantapur, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari. The recovery of 45 more patients brought down the caseload to 251.