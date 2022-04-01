Gurukuls get three times more applications than total seats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Considering the increased demand for admissions to Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulams, the State government has extended the deadline to receive the applications to April 8 from Thursday, said special secretary (Social Welfare Department) Gandham Chandrudu.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Chandrudu said schemes such as Jagananna Ammavodi and Vidya Kanuka paved the way for improvement in the student enrolment ratio at government institutions across the State.

“The competition for admissions to Dr B R Ambedkar Gurukulams has been increasing tremendously for the last two years. For the academic year 2022-23, we issued notification for admissions to class 5 and Junior Intermediate with 14,940 and 13,560 seats available, respectively, on March 5.”

Till Thursday, the applications received for class 5 admissions were 3.6 times more than the seats available and 2.7 times more for Junior Intermediate seats,” he said.