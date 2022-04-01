STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Village Revenue Officer held for taking bribe

The officials appealed to people to inform the ACB if any government official demanded a bribe. 

Published: 01st April 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

Image used for representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mellavagu Village Revenue Officer (VRO) A Venkateswarulu was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau for demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer on Thursday. 

The VRO demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from Lingala Nagabhushanam, a farmer from Mellavagu village in Bollapalli mandal, Vinukonda. When the farmers approached Venkateswarulu to get a passbook for his 35 acres of land, the VRO demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as a bribe. Unable to pay such a large amount, Nagabhushanam contacted the ACB officials. 

On receiving a complaint from the farmer, ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught VRO while receiving Rs 1 lakh bribe. The officials appealed to people to inform the ACB if any government official demanded a bribe. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Village Revenue Officer Anti Corruption Bureau Bribe
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp