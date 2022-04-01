Village Revenue Officer held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Mellavagu Village Revenue Officer (VRO) A Venkateswarulu was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau for demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer on Thursday.

The VRO demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from Lingala Nagabhushanam, a farmer from Mellavagu village in Bollapalli mandal, Vinukonda. When the farmers approached Venkateswarulu to get a passbook for his 35 acres of land, the VRO demanded Rs 3.5 lakh as a bribe. Unable to pay such a large amount, Nagabhushanam contacted the ACB officials.

On receiving a complaint from the farmer, ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught VRO while receiving Rs 1 lakh bribe. The officials appealed to people to inform the ACB if any government official demanded a bribe.