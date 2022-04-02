Fake message on other religion’s prayer at temple goes viral

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A fake message that a few people organised a Christian prayer meeting in Ramalayam at K Gangavaram village has gone viral on social media. BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar and State chief Somu Veerraju targeted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and demanded the arrest of those who held the prayer meeting. Veerraju shared the message on his Twitter handle.

As per the instructions of SP M Ravindranath Babu, Pamarru SI K Chiranjeevi and his team reached the temple and enquired about the matter. The police found that no such prayer meeting was held and that the message was fake.

The SP told the media that Kada Mangayamma, who resides near Ramalayam, has been conducting Christian prayer meetings at a hall located in front of the temple. On March 30, she held a prayer meeting at the hall. Her son, Srinivas from Kakinada, quarrelled with her alleging that she was spending huge amounts of money organising prayer meetings. She called Pamarru police and they resolved the matter.

However, Srinivas’ cousin Kada Venkata Ramana, who is residing in the same village, sent a message asking ‘Why are people organising a Christian prayer in Ramalayam?’ The message was forwarded many times and it went viral on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, villagers of K Gangavaram appealed to the police and religious organisations not to make it an issue as meetings of all religions are being organised at the hall for a long time.