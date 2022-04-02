STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10 crore, 10 kg gold seized from 3 buses

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: The twin Godavari district police have seized more than Rs 10 crore ‘unaccounted’ cash and 10 kg of gold biscuits from three buses belonging to a private travel company during vehicle checks.

In East Godavari district, Kirlampudi police seized Rs 5.60 crore cash and 10 kg of gold biscuits while they were being transported in two private buses on Friday. 

Peddapuram DSP A Srinivas said the cash and gold were seized from buses belonging to Padmavati Travels. The vehicle checks were conducted on specific information and the first bus was stopped at Krishnavaram toll plaza while it was going to Palasa in Srikakulam district from Vijayawada. From the bus, the police seized 10 kg of gold.

The unaccounted cash and gold seized by police in East and West Godavari districts from three buses of a private travel company on Friday I Express

Another bus was stopped on its way from Palasa to Vijayawada and cash was seized from it. The seized cash was in Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes. The cash was kept under the bus seats. Drivers of the two buses and a man carrying gold were taken into custody. The buses were shifted to Kirlampudi police station. The seized cash and gold were handed over to the district treasury.

With the seizure of huge cash and gold, district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu directed the highway patrol and local police teams to step up vigil on the highway. Meanwhile,

Nallajerla police in West Godavari district seized Rs 4.76 crore and 356 grams of gold from a Padmavati Travels bus at Veeravalli toll plaza. The bus was on its way to Vijayawada from Srikakulam. The bus was piloted by three vehicles. The police took seven persons, including the bus driver, into custody. Further investigation is on.

