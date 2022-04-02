STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Splendid performance by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in 2021-22

It also achieved the best ever export sales of Rs 5,607 crore, registering a growth of 37% compared to previous fiscal.

Published: 02nd April 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, registered its best ever performance in the financial year 2021-22. RINL produced 5.773 million tonnes of hot metal, 5.272 million tonnes of crude steel and 5.138 million tonnes of saleable steel in the last financial year, which is its best ever production since inception despite facing stiff challenges ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to acute global coking coal shortage, according to RINL CMD Atul Bhatt. 

The CMD congratulated the entire RINL fraternity for their commitment and outstanding performance and expressed confidence that RINL will scale greater heights with rejuvenated teamwork in the future too.It is pertinent to mention here that acknowledging the challenging business environment, RINL collective took a pledge in November 2021 to achieve greater heights with renewed commitment.

RINL also registered its best-ever sales performance since its inception with a record sales turnover of Rs 28,008 crore, which is 56% higher than Rs 17,956 crore in 2020-21. It also achieved the best ever export sales of Rs 5,607 crore, registering a growth of 37% compared to previous fiscal.

A sales turnover of Rs 3,501 crore was achieved in March 2022, registering a growth of 6% over the corresponding period last year. RINL has achieved record figures in most of the major production parameters in the FY 2021-22.

Turnover 
Rs 28,008 crore 
Sales turnover in 2021-22 
Rs 17,956 crore in 2020-21
56% growth 
Rs 5,607 crore
Export sales turnover
(37% growth)

