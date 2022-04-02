Three arrested for cheating chilli farmers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam police arrested three persons who allegedly duped a number of Chilli growers of the district to a tune of Rs 4.5 crore. They were produced before the Paruchuru Court, which remanded them for two weeks. They were sent to the Ongole-jail on Friday.

According to the Chirala Rural Circle Inspector Rosaiah, accused chilli trader K Hareesh, his father Ramesh and their assistant Sunil Chowdary, all belonging to the Swarna Palem village in Karamchedu Mandal limits, purchased chilli from farmers in and around Paruchuru, Karamchedu mandal limits nearly six months ago.

They didn’t give the money to the farmers for the last six months. The fraud came to light after a few farmers lodged complaints with the police.