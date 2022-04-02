Tirupati gets AP’s 1st ‘She Auto’ stands

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In a BID to provide safe transport to women and girl students, the police here have set up three ‘She Auto’ stands, the first-of-its-kind in the State, on Friday.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLA, along with city Mayor Dr R Sireesha and Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated the dedicated auto stands at the RTC Bus Stand, Mahila University and Ruia Hospital.

The MLA lauded SP Naidu for focusing on the safety of women auto-rickshaw drivers. The SP said the aim behind the She Auto stands was to provide safe transportation to women. “To keep the She Auto stands distinct, we have designed them in pink colour,” the SP said, adding that not one accident case has been booked against female auto drivers.

Rashtriya Seva Samithi, an NGO, has been training women to drive auto-rickshaws. Currently, there are over 150 women auto drivers in and around Tirupati.