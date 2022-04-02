Women too to take part in Bhasma Abhishekam in newly-built Sri Mahakaleshwar temple in Andhra 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhasma Abhishekam, the ritual of bathing Lord Kaleshwara (Shiva) with Chitha Bhasmam or the ashes collected from the cremation ground, is no longer a ritual confined to Sri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

It will be performed at the newly-built Sri Mahakaleshwar temple on the banks of Godavari from April 6. Permission for women to take part in the daily ritual is the key difference compared to one in Ujjain temple.

Women are barred from the ritual in Ujjain. The temple, built on two acres of land by the Rotary Charitable Trust with the initiative taken by its chairman Dr Pattapagalu Venkata Rao, will be opened on Saturday to mark Ugadi. Prana Pratishta rituals will be performed from April 3 to 11.

Mahakaleshwar temple here has 64 sub-temples. There are four Rajagopurams (entrances), each having 75 feet height. There are huge Nandis on all four sides. Four Mahamandapams with 50 feet high have been built. Arrangements are in place for Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

The granite Shiva Linga weighs 2.5 tonnes. It was made at the temple town of Tirupati. Priests are from both Shaivite and Vaishnavite traditions.

Temple committee chairman Pattapagalu Venkata Rao said the bhasmarti will commence at 4 am every day and last for about two hours. Men and women both can participate in it.