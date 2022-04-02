STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women too to take part in Bhasma Abhishekam in newly-built Sri Mahakaleshwar temple in Andhra 

Permission to women to take part in  the daily ritual is the key difference compared to one in Ujjain temple. 

Published: 02nd April 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Mahakaleshwar temple on the banks of Godavari . ( Photo | EPS)

Sri Mahakaleshwar temple on the banks of Godavari . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Bhasma  Abhishekam, the ritual of bathing Lord Kaleshwara (Shiva) with Chitha Bhasmam or the ashes collected from the cremation ground, is no longer a ritual confined to Sri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

It will be performed at the newly-built Sri Mahakaleshwar temple on the banks of Godavari from April 6. Permission for women to take part in the daily ritual is the key difference compared to one in Ujjain temple. 

Women are barred from the ritual in Ujjain. The temple, built on two acres of land by the Rotary  Charitable Trust with the initiative taken by its chairman Dr  Pattapagalu Venkata Rao, will be opened on Saturday to mark Ugadi. Prana  Pratishta rituals will be performed from April 3 to 11.

Mahakaleshwar temple here has 64 sub-temples. There are four Rajagopurams (entrances), each having 75 feet height. There are huge Nandis on all four sides. Four Mahamandapams with 50 feet high have been built. Arrangements are in place for Maha  Kumbhabhishekam.

The granite Shiva Linga weighs 2.5 tonnes. It was made at the temple town of Tirupati. Priests are from both Shaivite and Vaishnavite traditions.

Temple committee chairman Pattapagalu Venkata Rao said the bhasmarti will commence at 4 am every day and last for about two hours. Men and women both can participate in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhasma  Abhishekam Chitha Bhasmam Lord Kaleshwara bathing Sri Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain women barred Shaivite
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp