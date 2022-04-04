Cow dung fight, donkey parade mark Ugadi in Andhra's Kurnool 

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: People of Kurnool celebrated Ugadi in a unique way on Sunday evening. In Kairuppala village in Aspari mandal, people celebrated Peddanuggulata, also called pidakala samaram (fighting with cow dung cakes). The villagers divided into two groups and hurled cow dung cakes at each other when procession of Lord Veerabhadra Swamy was taken out during the Ugadi celebrations. The dung cakes were made a month ahead of the celebration. The celebration has a myth behind it. When Veerabhadra Swamy, a Lingayat, wanted to marry Kalika Devi, a woman from SC community, there was a clash between the two communities. To bring peace, the village headmen sat together and arranged the marriage and all was well again.

Villagers from the Lingayat, Reddy and Muslim communities represent Veerabhadra Swamy’s side while the SC, Yadav and Kuruva communities represent Kalika’s side. As many as 50 persons suffered minor injuries in the traditional fight, but no one complained to the police, Aspari circle inspector Eswaraiah said.

Similarly, the Chowdeswari Ugadi Utsavam in Kalluru was held in a different way. Slush was arranged for about 3-feet depth near and around the Chowdeswari temple and donkeys were made to do rounds with bullock cots called Gadidala pradakshina on it. It is believed that making the donkeys walk in the slush would usher in peace and prosperity.